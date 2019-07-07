White Sox's Jose Abreu: Clocks 21st homer

Abreu went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Abreu gave his squad some extra insurance, putting them up 3-0 with his fifth-inning blast. The 32-year-old enjoyed a terrific first week of July heading into the All-Star break. He went 10-for-24 (.417 average) with two homers and six RBI. Abreu has collected multiple hits in four of his five games this month.

