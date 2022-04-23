Harrison (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Harrison has not seen action since leaving the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with a sore shoulder, and he will get another day to rest and recover. With a day off Monday, don't be surprised if he gets at least one more.
