Harrison went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Twins.
Harrison delivered his fourth home run of the season and second in his last six games. He's been in the lineup for 11 of the White Sox's last 12 games but has hit just .195 with four RBI and three runs scored in that span. Despite maintaining a .671 OPS and .298 wOBA across 231 plate appearances on the campaign, Harrison appears to be in line to continue to get regular playing time at second base for the time being.
