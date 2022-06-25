site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Sitting again Saturday
Harrison (elbow) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore.
Harrison was hit by a pitch in the elbow Thursday and will be withheld from the lineup for a second consecutive game. Lenyn Sosa will start at the keystone and bat leadoff for Chicago.
