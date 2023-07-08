Graveman allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning Friday. He struck out one batter and recorded a save against St. Louis.

Graveman put two runners on base after recording two outs but was able to hang on for the save in the 8-7 win. It was his first save chance since June 24 and his first conversion since June 8. Graveman lowered his season ERA to 2.77 with 37:18 K:BB and seven saves through 39 innings.