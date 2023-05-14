Graveman picked up a save against the Astros on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless inning.

Graveman got the call with the White Sox holding a 3-1 ninth-inning lead. The right-hander surrendered an infield single to the first batter he faced before retiring the next three Astros in order. Graveman has notched each of Chicago's past two saves, so he appears to have temporarily moved up to the top of the team's closer pecking order. However, he'll like slide out of the role once Liam Hendriks (illness) is ready to return to the big club.