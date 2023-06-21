Graveman picked up the save in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Rangers. He didn't record a strikeout in one perfect inning.

Graveman earned his first save since June 8, retiring three straight batters to record a clean ninth frame. Outside of a blown save on June 11 against Miami, Graveman hasn't allowed a single run over his last 20 appearances. He's expected to split closing duties with Joe Kelly while Liam Hendriks (elbow) sits on the 15-day Injured List.