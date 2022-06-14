Graveman could be in line for work in the ninth inning with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely.

The injury to Hendriks is one that could sideline him for weeks or months, so it's unclear how long the closer role will be up for grabs, but Graveman seems like the best bet to get save opportunities in the interim. He saved 10 games in 2021 and has two saves this year to go along with a 2.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB in 28.2 innings.