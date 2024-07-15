Robert went 3-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base during Sunday's 9-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

Despite reaching safely in all five plate appearances, Robert failed to score or drive in a run. However, he swiped his 11th base of 2024, seven of which have come in Robert's last nine games. The 26-year-old enters the All-Star Break with an .804 OPS, 11 home runs, 23 runs and 23 RBI across 179 plate appearances.