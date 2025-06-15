White Sox's Luis Robert: Scratched with thumb issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robert was scratched from the lineup Sunday against the Rangers due to right thumb soreness and is considered day-to-day, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Robert was initially slated to start in center field Sunday but will instead head to the bench due to the thumb issue. The 27-year-old will now have two straight days to rest up since the White Sox have a scheduled day off Monday. Michael Taylor will replace Robert in center field for the series finale in Texas.
