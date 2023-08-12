Robert (finger) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.

Robert hasn't played since leaving Wednesday's game against the Yankees with a sprained right pinky finger. With the White Sox sitting 12.5 games out of a playoff spot, the team has no reason to risk anything happening to its best player, especially given Robert's spotty health track record. Expect any minor issue to be treated with caution down the stretch. Oscar Colas slides to center field Saturday, with Gavin Sheets starting in right.