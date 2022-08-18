Robert (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

Robert's continued absence from the starting nine for the series finale was fully expected after he received an injection Wednesday to reduce the inflammation in his sprained left wrist. Assuming Robert's wrist responds to the shot as anticipated, he could resume swinging a bat within the next 24 hours and put an end to his six-game absence Friday in Cleveland. For what it's worth, manager Tony La Russa expressed confidence Wednesday that Robert won't require a trip to the injured list. That notion was seemingly supported by Robert appearing in Wednesday's 3-2 loss as a pinch runner, meaning the White Sox won't be able to backdate a potential IL stint.