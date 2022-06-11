Robert went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

Robert reached base on an error during the sixth inning and proceeded to score a run after swiping two bags. He's now 10 for 11 in stolen base attempts this season with a .280/.311/.411 slash line through 183 plate appearances. The 24-year-old has four steals and three runs scored in June.