Robert (groin) won't play during this weekend's series against Minnesota, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Robert left Thursday's game against the Guardians with a minor groin strain and will miss at least three games. The White Sox have yet to place him on the injured list and are hoping he could return for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
