Saunders signed with the White Sox on a minor-league deal and will report to Triple-A Charlotte.

Saunders has failed to stick with three teams already this season, having been released by the Pirates and Royals in spring training and the Orioles in mid-May. He's found another organization lacking in outfield talent at the big-league level, but he hit just .161 in 25 games for Triple-A Norfolk after hitting .202 at the major-league level last season, so the odds of him making an impact this season appear to be low.