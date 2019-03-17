Michael Saunders: Let go by Colorado
Saunders was released by the Rockies on Sunday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Saunders joined the Rockies on a minor-league deal in December and had a.741 OPS over 28 plate appearances this spring. The 32-year-old has a career .232/.305/.397 slash line but did not see the majors in 2018.
