Saunders signed a minor-league deal with Colorado on Sunday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Saunders hit the open market in June after being cut by the White Sox, so he'll aim for a better outcome with his new team. He appeared in 38 games across stops at Triple-A Norfolk and Charlotte, slashing .158/.272/.248 with two homers and 18 RBI over that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories