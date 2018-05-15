Saunders was released by the Orioles on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Saunders will look for major-league opportunities elsewhere after opting out of his minor-league deal with the Orioles. The 31-year-old was hitting just .161/.291/.253 across 25 games with Triple-A Norfolk. Given his struggles over the past two seasons, Saunders likely won't serve as anything more than organizational outfield depth wherever he winds up.

