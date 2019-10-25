Saunders announced his retirement Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

Saunders hadn't played a game in the big leagues since 2017 and didn't play a game of any kind in 2019 after getting released by the Rockies in March. The 32-year-old will end his career having played in parts of nine seasons in the majors, hitting .232/.305/.397 with 81 homers.

