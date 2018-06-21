Michael Saunders: Cut loose by White Sox
Saunders was released by the White Sox on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Saunders was signed to a minor-league deal exactly one month ago, but failed to impress during his brief stay with Triple-A Charlotte. Across 13 games, he went just 7-for-46 (.152 average) and has only played in one contest since June 6. The 31-year-old outfielder will attempt to find a new home but remains unlikely to make much of an impact at the major-league level in 2018 even if another organization gives him a shot.
