Clevinger has no structural damage to his arm after exiting early from Thursday's start against the Dodgers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Clevinger was forced to exit the start after 4.2 innings, though he described the results of follow-up exams as the "best news possible." It's likely that he'll still land on the injured list, though manager Pedro Grifol said no determination has been made yet.