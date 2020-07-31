site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Nearing return
RotoWire Staff
White Sox director of player development Chris Getz said Mazara (illness) had nine at-bats Wednesday and hit the ball hard again Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Mazara reported to Chicago's alternate camp site at Schaumburg Boomers Stadium this week and could rejoin the White Sox in a matter of days.
