Colas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Angels.
Colas has been impressive throughout spring training, though it took some time for him to hit for power. However, he now has two home runs across his last two starts and continues to push for the starting job in right field to begin the season. Across 30 at-bats in the Cactus League, Colas is hitting .400/.419/.633 with only one strikeout.
More News
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Keeps hitting•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Hot start to spring training•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Will have chance to win RF job•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Bumped up to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Hit by pitch Friday•