Lopez (shoulder) could start Saturday's game against the Cubs, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
That spot in the rotation is currently TBA, but Gregor's best guess is that Lopez gets activated from the injured list for that start. At the very least, it sounds like Lopez is very near a return. He has been out for over three weeks with shoulder inflammation.
