Antonacci is slashing .294/.442/.366 with zero home runs, 18 steals, a 13.5 percent walk rate and a 14.5 percent strikeout rate in 45 games for Double-A Birmingham.

Antonacci, who will play in the Arizona Fall League this year, was selected by the White Sox in the fifth round last year and received a $572,500 bonus out of Coastal Carolina. Despite the fact Antonacci has hit four home runs in 135 career games, he has been at least 50 percent better than the average hitter in every league he has played in, thanks to superb swing decisions and bat-to-ball ability. He has a 5.9 percent swinging-strike rate this year as an age-appropriate hitter at Double-A and his contact rates have always been elite. Antonacci has 45 steals in 112 games this year and figures to get a good amount of work at Triple-A next year, with a big-league debut not out of the question. Nico Hoerner would be a best-case scenario for Antonacci in fantasy, although Antonacci's defense at the keystone is merely average while Hoerner's is double-plus, and the White Sox have a handful of infielders set to compete for playing time in the coming years.