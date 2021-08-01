Zavala will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against Cleveland.

Fresh off Saturday's historic three-homer performance -- which marked the first three long balls of his MLB career -- Zavala will be rewarded with his fourth start in five games. He looks to have moved ahead of Zack Collins on the depth chart at catcher, but both backstops will see their opportunities dwindle whenever Yasmani Grandal (knee) is deemed fit to return from the 10-day injured list.

