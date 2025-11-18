The White Sox selected McDougal's contract from Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday.

McDougal turned in a 3.26 ERA and 1.33 WHIP to go with a 136:49 K:BB over 113.1 innings between High-A and Double-A in 2025. Considered one of the top pitching prospects in the White Sox's farm system, the 22-year-old will officially receive a spot on the 40-man roster to prevent another team from selecting him in the Rule 5 Draft, and he has a strong chance to make his MLB debut in 2026 and join a talent-deficient White Sox rotation.