McDougal has a 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB in 15 innings through three starts for Triple-A Charlotte.

The 23-year-old McDougal is making his Triple-A debut this year, and after walking four batters in each of his first two starts, he struck out eight while walking just one over six innings in his most recent start against Memphis. The hard-throwing righty could get the call to the majors in the coming weeks if he keeps the walks in check.