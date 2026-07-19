White Sox's Tanner McDougal: Working in relief since IL return

McDougal (forearm) has struck out five and allowed one hit and four walks over five scoreless innings in four relief appearances since being reinstated from Triple-A Charlotte's 7-day injured list July 7.

Before hitting the shelf April 30 due to a right forearm flexor strain, McDougal had started in each of his first six appearances of the season with Charlotte. The White Sox could revisit developing the 23-year-old as a starter down the road, but he appears poised to continue working out of the bullpen this season, which could expedite his call-up to the big leagues. The lanky right-hander has looked overpowering since moving to relief following his return from the IL, but he's continued to struggle with his control. He'll likely need to show some improvement on that front before gaining any major momentum for a promotion to Chicago.