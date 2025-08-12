Alexander allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.1 scoreless innings against the White Sox on Monday. He did not factor into the decision.

Alexander followed Elvis Peguero into the game and was especially effective as a bulk reliever. He generated 15 called strikes on 65 total pitches, allowing him to work from ahead in the count in most at-bats. Alexander has flipped between a starting workload and a more traditional relief role but has maintained an impressive 2.59 ERA acorss 17 appearances and 41.2 innings since joining the White Sox on June 8.