Brennan (elbow) was non-tendered by the Guardians on Friday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Brennan had an injury-plagued 2025 season, managing only a total of 159 plate appearances between both Triple-A and the majors. He's rehabbing from Tommy John surgery but has a chance to be ready for the start of spring training.

