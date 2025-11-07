Guardians' Will Brennan: Back from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brennan (elbow) was activated from the injured list Thursday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Brennan underwent sports hernia surgery in September, amidst his rehab from Tommy John surgery. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.
More News
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Undergoes sports hernia surgery•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Undergoes UCL repair•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Getting second opinion on forearm•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Goes on IL with forearm injury•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Remains hitless•