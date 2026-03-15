Brennan started at center field and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks.

After reaching base on a fielder's choice in the second inning and coming around to score, Brennan added an RBI single in the third but was caught trying to steal second. Through 15 Cactus League outings, he's recorded eight runs scored, six RBI and four home runs while slashing .379/.455/.483 across 33 plate appearances. Following an injury-riddled 2025 campaign in which he underwent Tommy John surgery in June and sports hernia surgery in September, the 28-year-old outfielder signed a major-league deal with San Francisco in mid-February. The left-handed hitter is expected to operate as the Giants' fourth outfielder this season.