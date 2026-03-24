The Giants optioned Brennan to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brennan's .325/.386/.500 slash line through 44 plate appearances in the Cactus League made a strong case for him to break camp with the big club, but he'll ultimately head back to the minors to begin the year. The 28-year-old outfielder has routinely batted above .300 at the Triple-A level and could earn a spot on the Giants' bench if he continues to swing a hot bat.