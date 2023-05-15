Hicks (hip) will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game in Toronto.
After exiting Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Athletics with left hip tightness, Hicks didn't appear in any of the Yankees' next five games to close out the week. It's unclear if the injury kept Hicks unavailable or if he was simply excluded from the lineup for performance-related reasons, but whatever the case, his inclusion in the starting nine Monday indicates he's healthy again. Hicks still looks to be no better than fifth or sixth in the pecking order for playing time in the outfield, with all of Aaron Judge, Harrison Bader, Jake Bauers and possibly both of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oswaldo Cabrera ahead of him.
