Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Gets breather Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Hicks isn't starting Thursday against the Astros.
Hicks is getting a day off after he went 1-for-17 with a run, four walks and nine strikeouts over the last six games. Giancarlo Stanton is shifting to left field while Joey Gallo starts in right.
