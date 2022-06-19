Hicks went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in a 4-0 shutout victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Hicks came up with the bases loaded in the fourth and cleared them with a double off Alek Manoah to provide the Yankees with the all the runs they needed for the win. After a miserable month of May when Hicks had only nine hits in 71 at-bats, he is making better contact and is now hitting .311 (14-for-45) in June. His playing time remains capped due to being the fourth man in the Yankees outfield.