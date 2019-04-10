Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Making steady progress
Hicks (back) has been throwing, running and hitting soft toss, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Hicks has been slowly ramping up his baseball activities over the past week, and the hope is that he'll be cleared to resume on-field batting practice in the near future. Look for a more concrete timetable for his return to emerge as he progresses further in his rehab.
