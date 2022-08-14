site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not in Sunday's lineup
Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Hicks has a .355 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat for Sunday's contest. Tim Locastro will enter the lineup in center field for the series finale.
