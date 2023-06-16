Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge got another PRP injection in his sprained right toe Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone also revealed that there's a second ligament -- beyond the toe sprain -- that has been bothering the Yankees' slugger. Judge landed on the 10-day injured list June 7, retroactive to June 4, and there is currently no timetable for his return. Or even when he might resume baseball activities. This absence seems likely to push into July.