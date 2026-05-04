Judge went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in an 11-3 victory against Baltimore on Sunday.

Judge broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning with a two-run blast to center field. The reigning AL MVP is establishing himself as an early candidate for the award again in 2026, as he's tied for the league lead with 13 homers while adding 23 RBI, 30 runs, five stolen bases and a .264/.403/.628 slash line. Judge has been particularly hot over his past seven games, batting .400 (10-for-25) with four home runs and six RBI.