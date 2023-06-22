Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Judge (toe) has progressed to pool/balance/strength work, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Judge seems to be progressing nicely after experiencing a "breakthrough" following his second platelet-rich plasma injection last week. If all goes according to plan, Judge could begin throwing and light hitting before the end of the week.
