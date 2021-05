Judge went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Orioles.

He took Jorge Lopez deep in the second inning, Judge's fourth homer over the course of a five-game hitting streak and his 11th long ball of the year. The slugger's power surge has pushed his slash line up to .289/.389/.586, giving him a .975 OPS that's only a little short of his breakout 2017 performance.