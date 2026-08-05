Yankees' Aaron Judge: Cleared for light activities

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Judge (rib) has been cleared to begin light activities, which includes outdoor running and upper-body resistance work, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Though Judge hasn't been given the green light to take part in baseball activities, a return to light conditioning and strength work still amounts to a major step forward in his recovery process from a stress fracture of the first rib on the right side. The Yankees remain optimistic that Judge will be back from the 60-day injured list at some point later this season, but a more precise timeline for his return won't come into focus until he's further along in his rehab program. Judge has been on the shelf since June 5 due to the injury.