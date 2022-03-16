Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Judge could spend some time playing center field this season, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Judge projects to be the Yankees' everyday right fielder, but with Brett Gardner no longer a Yankee (at least for now), there could be a need for Judge to see some time in center. Aaron Hicks is expected to play the position on a regular basis, but it's a risky proposition to expect him to stay healthy for a full 162-game slate given his durability issues. Judge logged 158 innings in center field last season but didn't play the position at all in 2019 or 2020.