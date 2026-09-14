Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that he tentatively plans to give Judge a day off for Wednesday's series finale in Minnesota, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

The Yankees have eased Judge back into full-time duty since he returned from a three-plus month absence, giving him one day off and pulling him early from two games last week. Boone plans to give the slugger one more day off Wednesday, and after that Judge is expected to be full-go. Judge is 3-for-17 with a 1:9 BB:K in five contests since returning from his rib injury.