Judge was removed from Wednesday's game against the Twins in the top of the sixth inning, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Heliot Ramos pinch hit for Judge with a runner on base and the Yankees down 2-0. It's an odd spot to lift one of the best hitters in baseball, though Kuty suggests manager Aaron Boone may have simply wanted to give Judge a half day heading into Thursday's team off day. Judge just returned last week following a three-plus-month absence due to a stress fracture in his ribs.