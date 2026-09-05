Judge (ribs) is expected to face live pitching Monday at Yankee Stadium, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Judge began taking batting practice on the field Friday, and his graduation to facing live pitching during New York's upcoming scheduled day off keeps him on track to return sometime during the team's homestand next week. Manager Aaron Boone said that Judge will likely require some kind of build-up plan other than a traditional minor-league rehab assignment, suggesting that the 34-year-old slugger may not play every day immediately after being activated or play between five and seven innings per game.