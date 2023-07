Judge (toe) will face live pitching Sunday, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

He will go up against fellow rehabbing teammate Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow). Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that, based on how Sunday's session goes, the team should have a timeline at that point for Judge's return to the lineup. The reigning American League MVP has been sidelined since early June with a ligament tear in his right big toe.