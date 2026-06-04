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Yankees' Aaron Judge: Held out again Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Judge (ribs) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Guardians.

Judge will miss a third straight start due to a bone bruise in his ribs that's causing right shoulder soreness. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Judge underwent an MRI on Wednesday and an X-ray and CT scan Thursday, and the Yankees are still awaiting the results of that imaging before determining whether the reigning AL MVP will need a trip to the injured list. Max Schuemann will start in right field Thursday as the Yankees try to avoid the sweep.

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